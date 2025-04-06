Trump says China has been hit harder than U.S., touts investment

US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during a tariff announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Trump is imposing tariffs on US trading partners worldwide, his biggest assault yet on a global economic system he has long bemoaned as unfair.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. is “bringing back jobs and businesses like never before,” according to a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.

“THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN,” he said in the post, though “it won’t be easy.” The president also hailed “more than five trillion dollars of investment,” a figure that he said was “rising fast” without giving further details.

Trump also wrote that China “has been hit much harder than the USA.”

On Friday, Trump condemned China’s move to slap a 34% charge on all American goods in response to his reciprocal tariffs, which raised duties on Chinese imports to at least 54%.

