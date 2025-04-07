Global market meltdown deepens as tariff turmoil spreads

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

The carnage in financial markets unleashed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs is continuing unabated as equities get pummeled and U.S. stock futures show that last week’s $5 trillion wipeout isn’t over.

S&P 500 futures pointed to a loss of about 5% when Wall Street starts trading. Treasuries rallied, pushing the 10-year yield to 3.9%. From Shanghai to London, investors bailed on any kind of risky asset. Europe’s Stoxx 600 tumbled 6% and Asia’s index posted its steepest loss since 2008.

Trump struck a defiant tone on his tariff policy and dashed any hopes of a quick U-turn, telling reporters on Sunday evening to “forget markets for a second.” He also drew something of a line in the sand, saying he wouldn’t strike deals to cut the highest tariffs unless they eliminate the US trade deficit with that country.

“I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” Trump said.

“It may feel like COVID again, but this selloff is manmade,” said Karen Georges, an equity fund manager at Ecofi. “We’re getting close to a moment when for long-only equity funds there is nowhere to hide.”

Investor worries peaked as Trump’s remarks made clear that, unlike in previous financial meltdowns, the US government isn’t running to their rescue and China said Friday it would slap counter tariffs on the US. As the tumult continued, some close to Trump urged him to rethink his plans ahead of an April 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs to take effect.

“I strongly believe launching tariffs on April 9th against the entire world — massively in excess of what we are being charged — is a mistake,” billionaire Bill Ackman, the founder of hedge fund Pershing Square and a key Trump supporter, wrote in a post on X. Ackman said Trump isn’t “infallible” and called for a 90-day reprieve on the tariffs.

“This is not what we voted for,” he said in a separate post.

With hope for a Washington-led reprieve fading, markets and officials watched for a reaction in Beijing, with speculation rising that China could aggressively devalue the yuan after President Xi Jinping’s government unveiled retaliatory 34% tariffs on US goods last week.

“This is the most volatile market I’ve ever experienced since the Covid outbreak and we’re just at the start of Trump’s term,” said Ken Cheung, the chief Asia currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong. He said he was fielding calls about China’s reaction but said “it’s impossible to give an accurate answer right now given how things are swiftly moving.”

While Chinese officials have prioritized a stable currency, analysts are betting the U.S. moves will force them to reconsider. A weaker yuan would make Chinese goods cheaper abroad, offsetting some of Trump’s tariff impact, and make it costlier for local consumers to buy US goods.

A devaluation would come with a cost, though, including the risk of capital flight. The offshore yuan fell 0.3%.

China’s policymakers discussed measures over the weekend to stabilize the economy and the markets, including whether to accelerate plans to unleash stimulus to bolster consumption, according to people familiar with the matter.

Warning against panic, the official People’s Daily said Monday in a front-page editorial that “the sky won’t fall even though the US abuse of tariffs will cause some impact on us.”

Beyond China, the broad selloff fueled already-heightened fears of a global recession and raised expectations that the Fed would try to respond, even if the possibility of stagflation sparked by tariffs would make it complicated to do so.

Meanwhile, TD Securities joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Global Wealth Management in pulling forward their Fed easing expectations, going so far as to say the 10-year Treasury yield could drop to 3% this year.

“We assign 50% odds to a recessionary outcome for the U.S. economy,” TD strategists including Oscar Munoz wrote in an April 6 note. They added that they were bringing forward their expectations for a Fed rate cut to June from July, “and now project the Committee will ease rates at each meeting through May 2026.”

Speaking on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there is “no reason” to price in a recession. Bessent dismissed the market carnage as short-term reactions by “organic animals.”

“We get these short-term market reactions from time to time,” Bessent said. “The market consistently underestimates Donald Trump.”

Reopening after a holiday, Taiwan’s stock index tumbled as much as 9.8%, the most on record and putting it on track for a bear market.

Japan stock futures were briefly suspended as the circuit breaker was triggered, while Nintendo Co. and Sony Group Corp. shares fell by more than 10%. South Korea also briefly halted sell orders for program trading, while the country’s 5-year sovereign CDS widened the most since the start of the pandemic.

Beyond oil’s decline, commodities markets showed some unusual volatility. Copper initially sank 7.7% in London before recovering. Silver also pivoted from a deep, initial loss to then trade back in the green.



In Southeast Asia, where countries have spent years bolstering trade ties with the US as companies moved supply chains out of China, there was a sober realization that more was needed.

The leaders of Vietnam and Malaysia held a phone call to discuss how to respond to the US tariffs, with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying the region needed a united front. Countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations — a collective grouping of ten countries — are among those hardest hit by US tariffs.

“We must acknowledge that this round of sweeping tariffs may just be the beginning of greater challenges to come,” Anwar said. But he offered few details on what measures they could pursue.

In the heart of Singapore’s central business district, currency trader Mingze Wu at financial services firm StoneX said he was watching trades getting squeezed and liquidity evaporating.

‘Really Scared’

“Investors are trying to read the tea leaves on Trump and all the retaliation risks but they’re just impossible to read,” he said. “People are really scared of what’s going on.”

The stock market moves suggested analysts had yet to factor in an extended global trade war into their forecasts for corporate earnings. Some strategists are now contemplating bear market scenarios and making comparisons going as far back as the 1987 crash remembered as “Black Monday.”

If any of that is prompting the Trump team to reconsider this week’s tariff deadline, however, they weren’t signaling it.

“The tariffs are coming,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, adding that Trump “announced it and he wasn’t kidding.”

