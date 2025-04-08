U.S. tariffs and the strength of aluminum in Arvida

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Genevieve Beauchemin in Arvida, Quebec.

On the outskirts of Arvida, more than two hundred kilometres north of Quebec City, a bridge crosses over the majestic Saguenay River. It is called “Aluminum bridge”, an apt name for a structure that was the world’s first aluminum bridge when it was inaugurated in 1950.

It sits in an area that has now found itself on the map of electoral concerns. It is the heart of aluminum production in North America, a sector hit by a 25 per cent tariff by the U.S.

There are concerns here for the aluminum industry that has seen generations of workers earn a living in the region.

Marcel Tremblay worked as a mechanic at what was then Alcan and is now Rio Tinto. His father worked at the company before him, as did his grandfather.

“My grandfather came to work here and was among the first workers. The company made a deal that they would also hire his children, so my father and his brothers went to work there,” he says.

“Then I was there for nearly forty years.”

He says he is now concerned about the economy and wants to ensure his grandchildren have a good life here in Canada.

The powerful rivers of the area are ideal for the production of hydroelectricity and that is what drew American Arthur Vining Davis to the region.

He opened an aluminum plant and then became the founder of Arvida, a company town built for workers and their families. It is now a national historic site.

“In 1926, 270 homes were built in 135 days,” say Marianne Salesse-Côté, the director general of the local history centre. “None of the homes were exactly alike, and there were no fences so that there would be no barriers for neighbors to talk to one another.”

In the centre of town, there is a small commercial area, lined by wide boulevards, built to imitate the style of cities in the U.S. It is called Square Davis, in honour of the town’s founder.

In a quaint cafe, a retired teacher sits sipping a coffee and reading a newspaper.

“I am concerned about the environment,” says Pierre Cantin in French. “But in the face of pressing concerns about tariffs and the economy that has been swept aside. It is hard to put the focus on other important issues right now.”

A couple of doors down from the cafe, there is a bicycle shop. Remi Simard is picking up a bike he had dropped off for repairs. He has lived in the region his whole life and loves the vast, majestic landscape.

“It is peaceful,” he says. “I like Canada. I crossed the entire country with my son on our bikes in 2010. It took 75 days, and people everywhere were amazing.”

He says he is concerned about the promises of tax cuts made along the campaign trail.

“Tax cuts, tax cuts, ok. But I do keep wondering where they are going to find all that money.”

He also says he has long believed there should be more investment in the military.

“I have thought that for many years, but now I think people are starting to look more closely because with Trump we know we need a stronger army,” he says.

The church across from Tremblay’s home has just shut its doors and is being converted into a museum devoted to Arvida’s history.

When CTV News visited, the history centre was hard at work installing exhibits, ensuring that the church that had welcomed the community for so long would continue to be at the heart of the community.

“I am sure that Arvida will survive and thrive,” says Salesse-Côté.

After all, it has withstood tough times, including the Great Depression over its nearly one hundred years of history.