Canada adds more retaliatory tariffs as Trump’s trade war hits the world

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a signed an executive order during an event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

WASHINGTON — Canada amped up its retaliatory measures against Donald Trump’s tariffs today as the United States president brought his trade war to the world.

A 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports to the U.S. from most countries, and higher duties on dozens of nations, came into force just after midnight following days of turmoil in global markets.

While Canada isn’t being targeted by Trump’s global tariffs, the country is being hit by U.S. automobile, steel and aluminum tariffs and still faces the ongoing threat of economywide fentanyl-related tariffs.

Ottawa added to its retaliatory measures today in response to the automobile duties by implementing similar tariffs on vehicles imported from the United States.

Unlike the American duties, Canada will not tariff auto parts or Mexican vehicles and components.

On Tuesday, even as Trump boasted that dozens of countries have reached out to try to make deals, he also said the tariffs will stay in place to provide revenue.

Trump’s attempt to realign global trade is causing cracks to appear in Republican solidarity, with some senators questioning Tuesday whether it was the right move.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press