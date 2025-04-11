Futures market points to positive open for U.S. stock markets

Specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — The futures market pointed to a positive start of trading for U.S. stock markets for the final day of a volatile trading week.

Investors have seen big swings on stock markets this week as the U.S. pulled back on some tariffs but raised rates on goods coming from China.

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised tariffs on China to a total of 145 per cent in an escalating trade war.

In response, China has said it will raise tariffs on U.S. goods to 125 per cent from 84 per cent.

On Thursday, stock markets in Canada and the U.S. tumbled, reversing some of what they gained in a rally the day before.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.84 cents US compared with 71.35 cents US on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.