Canadian, U.S. markets close higher, capping off topsy turvy week

Specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. stocks closed higher today, capping off a tumultuous week that saw nausea-inducing drops and spikes driven largely by tariff headlines out of the United States.

Canada’s main stock index closed up 572.93 points, or 2.5 per cent, to 23,587.80.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 619.05 points at 40,212.71. The S&P 500 index rose 95.31 points to 5,363.36, while the Nasdaq composite was up 337.14 points at 16,724.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.99 cents US compared with 71.35 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude oil contract settled up US$1.43 to US$61.50 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents US at US$3.53 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$67.10 at US$3,244.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 19 cents US at US$4.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.