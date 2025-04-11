Tesla stops taking orders in China for models imported from the U.S.

Kurt Tong, former U.S. consul general in Hong Kong and Macau, analyzes the current relationship between the United States and China as trade war intensifies.

Tesla Inc. stopped taking orders in China for Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles — both of which are imported from the U.S. — after the countries raised tariffs on one another in an escalating trade war.

The electric-car maker was offering the option to order the two models as of the end of March, according to a screenshot of its China website archived by Wayback Machine. Although that had been removed as of Friday, existing inventory of cars, such as a white Model S listed for 759,900 yuan (US$103,800), is still available.

China announced Friday it will raise tariffs on all U.S. goods to 125 per cent starting April 12, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an equivalent charge designed to counter America’s trade deficit and punish Beijing for retaliating against U.S. import taxes.

The additional duty — on top of a 20 per cent levy put in place earlier this year over China’s role in fentanyl trafficking — raised the rate of U.S. tariffs on China to 145 per cent.

Representatives for Tesla in China didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the change to its website. The carmaker’s shares fell as much as 2.6 per cent before the start of regular trading.

One of Wall Street’s most bullish Tesla analysts slashed his price target for the stock at the beginning of the week, raising concern that the company will get caught up in the crossfire of the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing. Tesla generated more than a fifth of its revenue from China last year.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory only makes Model 3 and Model Y cars, and most either are sold in China or exported to other parts of Asia. The company makes the Model S and Model X in Fremont, California.

The Model S and Model X are only a fraction of Tesla’s sales in China, at just under 2,000 vehicles last year, compared to about 661,820 for both the Model 3 and Model Y, data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center show.

Although losing the Model S and X wouldn’t be a huge blow to Tesla’s sales in the world’s biggest auto market, it would still be a setback to the company’s already shaky position in China.

Volumes from Tesla’s plant on the outskirts of Shanghai have been falling for six straight months, with shipments declining 22 per cent in the first quarter. One of the biggest threats to Tesla in China comes from BYD Co., which is now by far China’s No. 1-selling car brand.

Global deliveries for Tesla slumped in the first quarter to the lowest since 2022 amid an international backlash against Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his involvement in global politics.

Linda Lew, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.