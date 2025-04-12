‘Not feeling safe’: Growing numbers of Americans seek Canadian citizenship

The new Canadian passport is unveiled at an event at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A growing number of Americans with family ties to Canada are seeking to reclaim Canadian citizenship, spurred in part by shifting political and social conditions in the United States. Immigration lawyers say they’ve seen increased interest from individuals who have Canadian parents or grandparents and are now looking to make the move north.

Concerns over rights, protections

Among those applying are members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, who express concerns about the rollback of rights and protections, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, south of the border.

“Some people are very uncomfortable with the direction things are going in the United States,” immigration lawyer Chantal Desloges told CTV News.ca. “They’re not feeling safe with the increasing powers of the Trump administration, especially the clampdowns on certain areas of society.”

This sentiment is echoed by immigration lawyer Max Chaudhary, who told CTV News.ca that many of his clients, particularly transgender individuals, have found the shifting government policies in the U.S. increasingly concerning.

“The policies making certain communities invisible again have been a major issue,” he said, adding that some families are moving because they want a safe environment for their children, particularly when they feel those protections are under threat.

Offering hope to ‘Lost Canadians’

The surge in applications comes at a time when Canada’s citizenship policies have become more accessible. In March, former immigration minister Marc Miller directed officials to grant citizenship to so-called “Lost Canadians”—individuals born or adopted abroad who fell through legislative gaps.

“The current rules generally restrict citizenship by descent to the first generation, excluding some people who have a genuine connection to Canada,” Miller stated. “This has unacceptable consequences for families and impacts life choices, such as where individuals may choose to live, work, study, or even where to have children and raise a family.”

This directive follows Bill C-71, which sought to resolve these issues but stalled when Parliament was prorogued. While the interim policy provides a path forward for some, questions remain about how long the stopgap measure will remain in place and what permanent legislative action may follow.

A diverse range of applicants

The people seeking Canadian citizenship are not limited to one age group or socio-economic class. According to Vancouver-based immigration lawyer Richard Kurland, this surge in applications is unprecedented.

“Typically, after a U.S. presidential election, there’s an initial wave of inquiries, but it’s usually from older people who can afford to leave,” he told CTV News.ca. “Not this time. This time, we’re seeing people from across the political spectrum, across socioeconomic lines, and it’s all about fear. People are running from culture wars, which include issues like same-sex marriage, (LGBTQ2S+) rights, and the general fear of what the future holds. It’s a broad movement.”

Desloges agrees.

“We’ve had everything from inquiries from people in their 60s and 70s to parents seeking to protect their children’s future. There’s a real fear for their safety or a discomfort with the current climate,” Desloges adds. “People are serious about this.”

‘Driven by fear’

For many, the decision to move to Canada is motivated by fear of worsening conditions in the U.S.

“I’ve just never seen anything like this, and it’s fear motivated,” Kurland said. “They have their own particular issues per family, but when you take the curtain away, people are pressed by fear.”

Desloges says this fear is not just limited to the administration and sometimes extends to social interactions.

“There’s a certain segment of society which has showed its face,” Desloges said. “They are thinking, ‘Oh my God, all these people who I thought were on the same page with us, are all of a sudden supporting this government’s policies.‘”

This shift has led to an increasing number of U.S. citizens looking for pathways to Canadian citizenship, many of whom previously might have hesitated to make such a significant life change.

“Some of them don’t want to stay in the United States until the paperwork is done on citizenship,” Kurland said. “So, they’re looking for ways to enter Canada temporarily and resolve their situation under the regular immigration system.

Desloges has witnessed a similar trend.

“The people I’m talking to are making serious decisions. Some of them are saying, ‘As soon as I get my Canadian passport, I’m out of here,’ and they’re already looking for jobs. It’s a level of seriousness I’ve never seen before.”