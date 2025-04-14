Manitoba freezes some electricity exports to U.S., plans to turn northward

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew attends a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it is repatriating energy by not renewing two hydroelectric export contracts to Minnesota.

Premier Wab Kinew says the contracts are set to expire at the end of this month and amount to 500 megawatts of power that will now be available for Canada.

Kinew says 50 megawatts of power will be set aside to go toward the potential development of a transmission line that would connect parts of Nunavut to Manitoba’s grid.

The Kivalliq Hydro-Fibre Link is an infrastructure project that aims to reduce the dependence on diesel fuel in northern communities.

Kinew says he wants the federal government to help pay for the project, along with other potential transmission development to other provinces.

He says Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro is not changing any ongoing contracts with the United States and will continue to be a reliable partner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press