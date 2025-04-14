Trump tariff threats could push businesses south, warns border mayor

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats of new, ongoing import tariffs could have significant, long-term consequences for Canada’s economy — notably the risk of companies pulling out and moving south of the border, according to Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley.

The southwestern Ontario city, located just across the border from Port Huron, Mich., is a key player in Canada’s petrochemical and manufacturing sectors.

“We’re just worried in general that in the future, when major companies are looking to relocate, will they say, ‘Let’s go south, where it’s a bit cheaper and the safety regulations aren’t as strict as they are here,‘” Bradley told CTV News Channel.

“Why would a company invest in Canada when they could go to the U.S. and not worry about tariffs?”

The U.S. president has made it clear that tariffs on Canadian goods — including steel, aluminum and automobiles — remain in place for now in Canada, despite temporarily easing levies on dozens of other nations.

The uncertainty has been compounded by Trump’s unpredictable tariff announcements, which have shifted frequently and often without warning — with Canada sometimes targeted and other times seemingly spared, only to be hit again days or weeks later.

Bradley says the instability caused by Trump’s shifting trade policies is already putting a strain on his city.

“If we build a plant here, those tariffs could come in at any time, then they pull them back, then bring them back. That’s one of the big fear factors,” he said.

“It’s like a yo-yo. That’s what companies are looking at.”

The uncertainty is having ripple effects across the country, but especially in Ontario, where trade ties with the U.S. are deeply entrenched.

“It’s impacted every aspect of life,” Bradley said.

“People are concerned about their jobs, the impact on trade with the U.S., and the overall relationship. It’s everywhere, and you can feel the anxiety.”

Bradley also raised concerns about the toll it’s taking on Canadians’ well-being.

“I’m really concerned about the mental health of people across this country going through this,” he said.

“It makes you anxious, it makes you uncertain of yourself, and you can see that stress every day.”

Bradley is calling for a unified national response ahead of Canada’s upcoming federal election.

“We need a strong federal government that has the full backing of Canadians from coast to coast,” he said.

“We need to send a strong message to the Trump administration that we are strong, and we have our elbows up.”