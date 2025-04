File: Auto workers appear at an assembly plant in Saint-Jerome, Que., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Canada will help domestically based automakers by waiving some of the counter-measures it has imposed on U.S. imports, the federal finance ministry said on Tuesday.

“The remission granted to these companies is contingent on these automakers continuing to produce vehicles in Canada and on completing planned investments,” it said in a statement.

