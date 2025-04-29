Trump considers softening pain of auto industry tariffs

President Donald Trump is on track to blunt the pain of tariffs affecting the auto industry, with changes for parts in U.S. cars that are built overseas and the so-called stacking of levies on foreign-made vehicles.

Automakers would also not be responsible for other tariffs on aluminum and steel, said said a White House official on Monday night.

The shift in thinking, reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal, comes as Trump prepares to travel to Michigan, the heart of the American automobile industry, to mark the 100 days of his second term.

“President Trump is building an important partnership with both the domestic automakers and our great American workers,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an emailed statement. “This deal is a major victory for the president’s trade policy by rewarding companies who manufacture domestically, while providing runway to manufacturers who have expressed their commitment to invest in America and expand their domestic manufacturing.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.