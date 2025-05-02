Union says GM plans to cut shifts at Oshawa, Ont. plant, 700 jobs at stake

GM workers use human assisted automation to weld vehicle doors at the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The union representing auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont. says the company is cutting its third shift this fall, citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Unifor, which represents about 3,000 employees at the Oshawa facility, said the shift reduction is “reckless” and that the move will “ripple through” the auto parts supplier network.

Local 222 president Jeff Gray said the move will impact hundreds of jobs.

“We are going to have potentially just over 700 direct employees affected on the third shift at General Motors Oshawa,” he told CP24 Friday morning, noting that 1,500 supply chain jobs will also be indirectly impacted.

GM said it is making the transition from a three-shift to two-shift facility “in light of forecast demand and the evolving trade environment.”

“These changes will help support a sustainable manufacturing footprint as GM reorients the Oshawa plant to build more trucks in Canada for Canadian customers,” the company said in a statement released Friday morning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the news “extremely tough” for the Oshawa workers and their families.

“These are hardworking people who have helped build Ontario’s auto industry,” he said in a statement after the news broke. “GM has reaffirmed its commitment to the Oshawa plant, which will continue building Ontario-made trucks for years to come. We will continue doing everything we can to support a strong future for the facility and its workers.”

Industry Minister Anita Anand added that she is “profoundly disappointed” by the news of the upcoming layoffs and said she has sent a letter to GM Canada’s president and managing director to seek “further clarity on internal perspectives in the midst of the evolving automotive market.”

Last month, Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on all vehicle imports into the United States went into effect, which includes a carveout for the American-made parts of cars that are compliant with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

The White House was also planning to introduce a similar tariff on auto parts this weekend, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection released guidance on Thursday that said those parts are also exempt under CUSMA.

However, the union said the new guidance “changes nothing for the Canadian auto industry.”

“It is solely designed to keep U.S. factories running, because they rely heavily on Canadian made auto parts, while continuing to harm Canada’s auto assembly plants,” the union said in a statement.

Speaking to NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning on Friday, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said that the provincial government will do what it can to support its workers and manufacturers.

“I’ve got my budget coming out in a couple of weeks. But this is the environment we’re in right now. This is a trade war that we did not ask for. We think its unjustified and uncalled for and, but that’s the policy of a democratically elected president.”

Bethlenfalvy didn’t reveal if his May 15 budget will include any sector specific stimulus spending, as Ford said would be necessary during the trade war and subsequent job losses.

Earlier this week, Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office predicted that Trump’s tariffs will result in 68,100 fewer jobs in Ontario in 2025.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.