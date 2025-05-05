Trump ‘not sure’ what Carney wants to talk about at White House meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on what his expectations are for Prime Minister Carney’s visit to the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’s “not sure” what Prime Minister Mark Carney “wants to see me about” ahead of tomorrow’s meeting.

Trump and Carney are scheduled to speak at the White House on Tuesday in their first in-person meeting since Canada’s election. The two leaders are expected to discuss the months-long trade war that has fractured their countries’ relationship and seeped their respective economies with uncertainty.

“I guess he wants to make a deal. Everybody does,” the U.S. president told reporters in the Oval Office, where he’s expected to host Carney, who moments later waved to cameras as he boarded a plane from Ottawa to Washington.

Sources tell CTV News that Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Carney has called Canada’s relationship with the United States an “immediate” priority of his government. The two countries’ trade war has affected tens of billions of dollars-worth of goods and rocked industries that operate on both sides of the border.

Trump has also made headlines for questioning something much more fundamental – Canadian sovereignty – by repeatedly suggesting Canada should be a state.

Mark Carney heading to meeting with Donald Trump Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane Monday, May 5, 2025. Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

On Friday, in his first post-election press conference, Carney repeated his assertion that the two countries’ relationship has fundamentally changed.

“As I’ve stressed repeatedly, our old relationship, based on steadily increasing integration, is over,” said the prime minister.

A long-expected meeting

In late March, shortly after the election campaign got underway, Carney and Trump spoke on the phone for the first time as leaders.

Carney, who had been playing double-duty as prime minister and candidate, put his tour on hold for that call with the president, and the two agreed another meeting should take place once Canadians had a chance to vote.

On Friday, Carney outlined the focus of that highly anticipated meeting.

“Our focus will be on both immediate trade pressures and the broader future economic and security relationship between our two sovereign nations.”

The two countries are also expected to reopen negotiations into the rules of North American trade in the near future.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, or CUSMA, instructs trade between the three nations. It was negotiated during the first Trump administration.

Trade war continues

Right now, the U.S. has 25 per cent tariffs on all goods, and 10 per cent on energy and potash that isn’t covered by CUSMA. There’s another 25 per cent tax on Canadian steel and aluminum, and 25 per cent on automobiles that aren’t protected by the free trade agreement.

Trump has also unveiled a temporary rebate for car companies that finish their cars in the U.S. to soften the blow of his tariffs.

Trump talks Carney President Donald Trump, third from right, speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, from right, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and from left, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell listen during an event to announce that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In response, Canada put in place its own non-CUSMA compliant vehicle tariffs, and levies on nearly $60 billion in steel and aluminum products, juice, spirits, apparel, cosmetics, and more.

The effects of the tariffs are wide ranging. Stock market fluctuations made for volatile trading in the days after the fees were announced, which affected savings accounts and long-held investments. Automakers announced temporary layoffs and paused production at its manufacturing plants.

Trump flips on films

Trump mounted new tariff threats on Sunday against the film industry outside the U.S., vowing to impose 100 per cent tariffs on foreign-made films in response to what he called a “National Security threat.”

“Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated,” wrote the president on Truth Social.

Canada’s film industry is deeply linked to the U.S., and there are various financial incentives available to filmmakers to bring their business to Canada. Toronto and Vancouver are hotspots for American studios looking elsewhere to film. Blockbusters such as “The Shape of Water,” “Suicide Squad,” and “Shazam,” just to name a few, were all filmed in Toronto.

If such a tax was put in place, it‘s unclear how those productions would be affected, considering many of the production houses are based in the U.S.

“They’re not really foreign films. They are American films,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told CP24 .

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Phil Tsekouras