Most Canadians think Trump’s tariffs will be lifted by the end of his presidency: Nanos survey

New Nanos polling suggests the top issue Canadians want Liberals to focus on is U.S. relations with cost of living as a close second. Colton Praill reports.

About half of Canadians believe Donald Trump’s tariffs will end before his time as president does, and about another quarter think they’ll last through his presidency but end after it, according to a new Nanos Research survey conducted for CTV News.

Respondents to the survey were asked when they believe the Trump administration’s tariff policies against Canada would end – 51 per cent said before Trump’s time as president ends, 27 per cent said after, and just 9 per cent said they believed the tariffs will be in place permanently and continue after Trump is no longer president.

“Almost eight out of 10 Canadians think the tariffs are a Trump phenomenon and will end with him,” said Nik Nanos, founder and chief data scientist with Nanos Research.

Majority of Canadians say they’ve made changes to their finances

According to the same Nanos survey, nearly six out of ten Canadians — 59 per cent — report having made changes to their financial situation as a result of the U.S. tariffs.

In response to the Trump administration’s tariff policies, 39 per cent of respondents say they’re cutting back on their expenses, and 21 per cent say they’ve delayed or cancelled a major purchase.

Nanos conducted an RDD dual-frame (land- and cell-line) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,055 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between May 5 and 8, 2025, as part of an omnibus survey. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.