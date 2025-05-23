Trump recommends 50% tariff on the European Union, starting June 1

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is recommending a straight 50 per cent tariff on goods from the European Union starting on June 1, saying the EU has been hard to deal with on trade.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Our discussions with them are going nowhere!”

