Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda in turmoil following U.S. federal court decision

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade agenda is in turmoil as his administration moves to appeal a federal court ruling that blocked his sweeping tariffs on much of the world.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs on nearly every country using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act.

The decision blocked both the “Liberation Day” duties and the fentanyl-related tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

The Trump administration filed a notice of appeal soon after the ruling came down.

While the president has not yet commented on the ruling, members of Trump’s team have widely condemned it.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller posted on social media that Americans are “living under a judicial tyranny.”

