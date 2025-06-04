Trump doubles metals tariffs, Carney tight lipped on Canada’s response. Live updates here.

U.S. President Donald Trump has increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

The presidential proclamation went into force at 12:01 a.m. EDT Wednesday. In that document, Trump said the new rate would better counter “foreign countries that continue to offload low-priced, excess steel and aluminum,” undercutting the U.S. market.

Ottawa called the additional levies “unlawful and unjustified.” About a quarter of all steel used in the United States is imported and Canada is its largest supplier.

12 p.m. EDT: Canada should halt strategic metals exports to U.S.: union

Canada must match Trump’s 50 per cent metals tariffs, halt strategic metals exports to the U.S. and block companies from relocating Canadian jobs in response to U.S. pressure.

That’s according to Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, which released its list of demands to the Carney government following Trump’s tariff escalation.

The union also wants Ottawa to implement new rules at the border to prevent “unfairly traded or dumped” foreign steel and aluminum from entering Canada.

“This is about economic sovereignty. Canada must respond with strength and urgency,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne.

“If we don’t defend our industries now, we risk losing them for good.”

11:30 a.m. EDT: Ford asked Carney to match U.S. tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he has “directly” asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to double Canada’s retaliatory tariff on steel and aluminium from 25 per cent to 50 per cent in lockstep with the latest move by the White House.

The premier made the remark during an interview with CNN.

He said the United States’ increased tariffs on aluminum and steel amount to a “$4 billion tax on American products that have steel in them.” He believes the tariffs will ultimately result in significant job losses in the U.S. as countries like Canada seek to reduce the amount of steel they are purchasing from the U.S. in response.

“This is going to cost not only the $4 billion; it is going to cost $30 billion of business, which is equal to tens of thousands of steelworker jobs,” Ford said.

Canada must also be prepared to turn its back on U.S. steel manufacturers entirely, Ford stressed.

“Canada is not the problem. We purchase $30 billion of steel from the U.S. and that is going to come to an end real quick,” he warned.

Mark Carney, Doug Ford FILE: Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks with Premier of Ontario Doug Ford following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

11 a.m. EDT: Canada has been resilient to tariffs, at least for now: BoC

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem described Trump’s tariffs as the economy’s “biggest headwind,” adding the country is weathering a period of “global upheaval.”

Macklem made the remark during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday after announcing the central bank would hold its key interest rate.

He said Canada’s economy has shown resilience to tariffs in recent months, noting the country logged a bump in GDP in the first quarter.

That being said, the unemployment rate also rose to 6.9 per cent in April. And while employment held up better in sectors less exposed to trade, Macklem remarked, the longer tariffs persist, “the more it’s going to weigh on the economy.”

Businesses are having to spend more to find new export markets as the United States looks inward for trade. And the effects of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs are not yet reflected in the central bank’s economic data, said Macklem.

As a result, the Bank of Canada is “being less forward looking than usual,” he said.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

10:38 a.m. EDT: Ontario mayor: ‘Half of our community relies on the steel plant’

Trump’s newly doubled tariffs on steel are causing “anger and anxiety” in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., the border city’s mayor says.

In an interview with CTV Your Morning Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said Sault Ste. Marie’s economy depends on steel – a product that Trump has made “uneconomic to sell” with the stroke of a pen.

“Half of our community relies on the steel plant, either directly or indirectly,” he said.

The mayor is calling on the federal government to bring forward a “concrete plan” within the next two weeks, either to buy or stockpile more steel from Canadian suppliers, or to support workers directly.

“Negotiating a resolution to this with the U.S. is not going to happen within the next couple of weeks, but there is the prospect of job losses within the next couple of weeks,” he told CTV.

“It’s harder to rebuild a steel plant, or to recreate a manufacturing industry, than it is to support the one you’ve got.”

10:20 a.m. EDT: Carney won’t say if Canada will retaliate

Prime Minister Mark Carney won’t yet say how or if Canada plans to retaliate against Trump’s tariff doubling.

Beyond calling the latest trade action “unjustified,” “illegal” and bad for workers and industries on both sides of the border, Carney had little to say about next steps on his way in to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill Wednesday.

“We have counter tariffs in a gross amount before remissions on over $90 billion of U.S. imports. We’ve acted strong. Those are in place,” the prime minister said.

“We will take some time, not much, some time, because we are in intensive discussions right now with the Americans on the trading relationship,” Carney continued. “Those discussions are progressing. I would note that the American action is a global action, it’s not one targeted at Canada, so we will take some time, but not more, before responding.”

Mark Carney talks Donald Trump's tariffs Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

9:55 a.m. EDT: Wall St. drifts up

Another drift higher for U.S. stocks on Wednesday is pushing Wall Street even closer to its record following its big recent rally.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent in early trading and pulled within 2.5 per cent of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 94 points, or 0.2 per cent, as of 9:35 a.m. EDT, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise helped lead the way and rose 4.1 per cent after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Wells Fargo rose 2.8 per cent after the Federal Reserve on Tuesday lifted restrictions placed on the bank in 2018 for having a toxic sales and banking culture. Wells Fargo has spent the better part of a decade trying to restore its image with the public and convince policymakers that it had changed its ways.

The action was stronger in the bond market, where Treasury yields fell after a report suggested U.S. employers outside of the government hired far fewer workers last month than economists expected.

‘Unlawful and unjustified’: PMO responds

In a statement to CTV News Tuesday night, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) called the additional tariffs on steel and aluminum “unlawful and unjustified.”

“Canada’s new government is engaged in intensive and live negotiations to have these and other tariffs removed as part of a new economic and security partnership with the United States,” the statement said.

“We are fighting to get the best deal for Canada, and we will take the time necessary, but no longer,” the PMO said.

Lynn Chaya , CTVNews.ca journalist, and Stephanie Ha , Ottawa News Bureau journalist.

Mark Carney: Donald Trump trade war Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards (Liam Richards)

Moving energy from Eastern Canada

A plan to generate and transmit energy from Eastern Canada to other markets has been prioritized as a “nation-building” project, following a meeting with the premiers and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The Eastern Energy Partnership would link hydro and wind power from Atlantic Canada and Quebec to destinations in Western Canada and U.S. states in New England.

An initial cost of $8 billion has been tagged for transmission infrastructure.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said a portion of the plan, dubbed “Wind West,” would send energy from the province’s offshore wind zones via a transmission cable.

“Nova Scotia’s Wind West project can produce enough energy that is the equivalent of powering up to 27 per cent of the country’s needs,” said Houston in a social media video post Monday evening.

Nick Moore , CTVNewsAtlantic.ca journalist.

Mark Carney news Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, speaks to media following the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Carney: Chinese tariffs a ‘top priority’

The federal government plans to work urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products, Carney said Monday.

“The Canadian government is engaging with its Chinese counterparts at the ministerial level, and we’ll continue those discussions,” Carney told reporters after meeting with premiers in Saskatoon.

“They’re a top priority for us.”

The commitment, which came in a statement after the meeting, says premiers want Canada’s trading relationship with China to improve.

The Canadian Press.

Canada seafood Canadian flags on fishing boats on Grand Manan island New Brunswick on Thursday, May 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

U.S. and Europe discuss tariffs in Paris

Europe and the United States are meeting in Paris to negotiate a settlement of a tense tariff spat with global economic ramifications between two global economic powerhouses.

The European Union’s top trade negotiator, Maroš Šefčovič, met Wednesday with his American counterpart, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

“We’re advancing in the right direction at pace — and staying in close contact to maintain the momentum,” Šefčovič posted on social media platform X alongside a photo of him shaking hands with Greer.

Brussels and Washington are unlikely to reach a substantive trade agreement in Paris. The issues dividing them are too difficult to resolve quickly.

The Associated Press.

Belgium EU U.S. Trade European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic arrives for a meeting of EU trade ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana) (Omar Havana/AP)

OECD: Trade war takes toll on U.S. economy

Global economic growth is slowing more than expected from only a few months ago as the fallout from the Trump administration’s trade war takes a bigger toll on the U.S. economy, the OECD said on Tuesday, revising down its outlook.

The global economy is on course to slow from 3.3 per cent last year to 2.9 per cent in 2025 and 2026, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said, trimming its estimates from March for growth of 3.1 per cent this year and three per cent next year.

But the growth outlook would likely be even weaker if protectionism increases, further fuelling inflation, disrupting supply chains and rattling financial markets, the Paris-based organization said in its latest economic outlook.

“Additional increases in trade barriers or prolonged policy uncertainty would further lower growth prospects and likely push inflation higher in countries imposing tariffs,” OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said as he presented the report.