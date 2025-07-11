Trade war with U.S. has not dampened foreign investors’ appetite for Montreal

Foreign companies invested more money than last year in the greater Montreal area despite threats from U.S President Donald Trump. "Bonjour Montreal" in giant letters in front of downtown on July 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Foreign investment is on the rise in Montreal despite Canada’s trade war with the United States.

A Montreal economic development agency says the value of investment from foreign companies rose 55 per cent to $1.69 billion in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2024.

Preliminary data from Montréal International says the agency this year supported 29 projects in the greater Montreal area that created 1,866 jobs with an average salary of $101,000.

And despite tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump — and his recent threats to impose more — 46 per cent of foreign investment in Montreal so far this year is from American companies.

Stéphane Paquet, CEO of Montréal International, says the uncertainty around immigration is hurting investment in the city more than the trade war is.

Paquet says companies are looking for more stability in provincial and federal immigration policies so that firms can better predict labour market trends.

---

Stéphane Rolland, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.