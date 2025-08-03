Why this Canadian destination is seeing a ‘tourism upswing’

Businesses in the Niagara Region have seen various impacts from the on-going trade war between U.S. and Canada. CTV's Kamil Karamali has more.

One of Canada’s top tourist destinations is seeing fewer American visitors because of the ongoing trade war with the United States, but the city’s mayor says other kinds of tourists are making up for the losses.

“What we’re anticipating is it’s going to end up levelling out and averaging up. What we lost in American visitation, we’re making up in domestic travel with Canadians, and with internationals from Europe and South America, Mexico,” Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati told CTV News on Saturday.

“We have noticed a major uptick in international visitation besides the U.S., and many people are choosing to avoid the U.S. and come to Canada instead.”

Diodati noted that they won’t have exact numbers available until the end of the tourism season, but that the city is basing these figures off cross-border bridge and airport traffic.

“We (get) 14-million (visitors) a year. Typically, 25 per cent are Americans, and (they) typically make up 40 percent of the revenue. Right now, we’re still seeing a strong American visitation, but it’s off by … 10 to 15 per cent,” said Diodati.

Businesses doing better with fewer Americans

Some Niagara businesses say they’ve seen an increase in sales since the trade war, because of the influx of Canadian and non-U.S. international visitors.

“This year is better than last year, in terms of revenue. When I look at the numbers, month to month, year to year, it’s been more busy in the shop,” said Nick Cupolo, owner of the Evergreen Thrift Store in Niagara Falls, adding that revenue is up by about 15 per cent compared to July of last year.

Cupolo says some of those additional visitors helping boost revenue came to the region under more tragic circumstances, fleeing wildfires in other parts of Canada.

“Niagara Falls was a huge hub for those who had to flee northern Manitoba, northern Ontario,” he said. “A lot of them came with just one suitcase, and being a place where they could get affordable clothing was an asset for them and it worked out well for us as well, as someone who could supply them with it.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Morisette Winery, just outside the neighbourhood of Jordan Station, has been selling more wine because its visitors are choosing to buy local.

“Folks don’t want to drink American wine and people will be outspoken with that,” said Daniel Hadida, co-chief and co-owner of Restaurant Pearl Morissette.

“So, if there’s anything we’ve really noticed a specific change in, it’s guests being outspoken in not wanting to drink American wines.”

While Niagara Falls has seen fewer American visitors, the Pearl Morissette restaurant, labelled the best in the nation by 'Canada’s 100 Best' this year, said it has actually seen an uptick in American guests booking tables, partially because of how far the U.S. dollar goes in Canada.

“I think we’ve gone from maybe about one table a night, where now we’re seeing in some cases 25 per cent of our dining room is guests coming over from the U.S.,” added Hadida.