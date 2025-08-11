China says hopes U.S. will strive for ‘positive’ trade outcomes

Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, gestures during the opening remarks of the European Union - China Summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Andres Martinez Casares/Pool Photo via AP)

China on Monday said it hoped the United States will strive for “positive” trade outcomes, a day before a trade truce reached between the two countries last month is due to expire.

“We hope that the U.S. will work with China to follow the important consensus reached during the phone call between the two heads of state... and strive for positive outcomes on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in a statement.

The economic superpowers are working to reach a deal to lower trade tensions, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed blistering tariffs on dozens of countries.

The two hammered out a 90-day truce in May, and last month in Stockholm agreed to hold further talks on extending the ceasefire past an August 12 deadline.

That pact has temporarily set fresh US duties on Chinese goods at 30 percent, while Beijing’s levies on U.S. products stand at 10 percent.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said following the Stockholm talks that Trump would have the “final say” on any extension of a tariffs truce.

Higher tariffs on dozens of trading partners -- including a blistering 35 percent on Canada -- came into force Thursday as Trump seeks to reshape global trade to benefit the US economy.