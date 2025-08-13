Brazil’s Lula announces US$5.5 billion in credits for exporters hit by U.S. tariffs

Economy Minister Fernando Haddad, from left, Chamber of Deputies President Hugo Motta, Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senate President Davi Alcolumbte, pose for a group photo during a signing ceremony to enact the Sovereign Brazil Plan, an aid program to support companies affected by the 50% tariffs imposed on Brazilian products in the United States, at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — The Brazilian government on Wednesday unveiled a plan to support local exporters affected by a 50 per cent tariff imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on several products from the South American nation.

Dubbed “Sovereign Brazil,” the plan provides for a credit lifeline of 30 billion reais (US$5.5 billion), among other measures.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the plan, which includes a bill to be sent to Congress, as a first step to help local exporters. Congressional leaders attended Wednesday’s ceremony, a first in months, in a sign of growing political support for the leftist leader in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Other measures announced by the Brazilian government include postponing tax charges for companies affected by U.S. tariffs, providing 5 billion reais (US$930,000) in tax credits to small and medium-sized companies until the end of 2026 and expanding access to insurance against cancelled orders. The plan also incentivizes public purchases of items that could not be exported to the U.S.

“We cannot be scared, nervous and anxious when there is a crisis. A crisis is for us to create new things,” Lula said. “In this case, what is unpleasant is that the reasons given to impose sanctions against Brazil do not exist.”

Trump has directly tied the 50 per cent tariff on many imported Brazilian goods to the judicial situation of his embattled ally, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently under house arrest.