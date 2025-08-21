Rising concerns over U.S. move to broaden products subject to metal tariffs

TORONTO — There’s growing concern about a move by the United States to make hundreds more product categories subject to the country’s 50 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum content.

The addition of 407 categories, ranging from bulldozers to furniture, came into effect earlier this week to add pressure and costs to those hoping to sell into the U.S. market.

Catherine Cobden, head of the Canadian Steel Producers Association says the move is another blow to the integrated Canada-U.S. economy and will impact the manufacturing of steel-containing products in Canada destined for the United States.

She says products like cutlery, propane tanks, air conditioners, agricultural equipment like tractors and many more now face the additional tariffs on their metal content.

Cobden says in the statement issued Thursday that Canada should retaliate with a 50 per cent tariff on all U.S. steel entering Canada, including ending an “ill-advised” April reprieve on U.S. steel used in manufacturing and processing.

On Wednesday, Hamilton, Ont., mayor Andrea Horwath said Trump’s latest “underhanded move to quietly expand U.S. tariffs” is devastating for the city, adding she’s reached out to both the provincial and federal governments to push them to act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press