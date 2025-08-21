Sask. premier vows to travel to China in attempt to end canola tariffs

WATCH: Sask. Premier Scott Moe says he intends to accompany federal officials on a trip to China, hoping to end the country's canola tariffs.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he intends to travel to the People’s Republic of China – with the mission of helping the federal government negotiate an end to the tariffs against Canadian canola.

“We’re going to go to China. We’re hopeful that the federal government will have representation alongside of us, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to support them and putting an end to some of these trade tariffs that we see,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Moe will meet with officials from Ottawa and canola industry leaders in Saskatoon on Thursday.

Those in attendance will include the federal agriculture minister and parliamentary secretary for the prime minister.

Moe says that he has opened discussions with the federal government about the trip. He went on to say he believes Saskatchewan is in a unique position to assist negotiations – given its trade office in China has been operating for a decade.

“Saskatchewan is the obvious advocate and the obvious province to support the federal government in starting these discussions on how we can have a more free and open access to the Chinese market for the canola products, yes. But also peas, as well as seafood and pork,” he explained.

“It needs to start somewhere, and we’re suggesting it starts on the ground in China with our federal government. We’re there to support them every step of the way.”

China upped its levies against Canadian canola to nearly 76 per cent late last week.

The latest increase is temporary, with a final decision on the tariffs expected next month as an anti-dumping probe into Canadian canola wraps up.

China’s Ministry of Commerce claims the probe has found Canada’s agriculture industry has benefited from substantial government subsidies and preferential policies.

China initially imposed tariffs on canola following Canada’s decision to tariff Chinese-produced electric vehicles.

The premier was in Yorkton to announce plans to improve Grain Millers Road — a vital roadway that serves as the access for several grain handling facilities, including Richardson Oilseed — which is described as the largest canola crush plant in North America.

The premier described the announcement as a “vote of confidence” in the industry as Chinese tariffs drive down prices and cause concern for producers across the country.

“What we’re here to do today is to provide a vote of confidence more broadly, not just for the canola crush industry or the community and region around Yorkton, but more broadly for the ag community as a whole,” he said.

“We have a $45 billion canola industry, employing over 200,000 Canadians, some of them right here at this plant, and many of them right here in this community. That’s an important industry to Canadians.”