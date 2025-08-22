Quebec will donate rather than destroy expiring U.S. alcohol, minister says

Quebec plans to give away $300,000 worth of American alcohol to charities.

Quebec’s finance minister says $300,000 of expiring American alcohol that is banned from the province’s shelves will be donated rather than destroyed.

Eric Girard’s comments come after the liquor board earlier this week said it might have to destroy some products that are set to expire.

Girard says on social media he asked the board to offer the products to foundations, charity events, and to hospitality training schools.

The provincial government on March 4 ordered the state-owned corporation to empty shelves of U.S. alcohol in response to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Girard says the government was prepared to lose money with its boycott, on storage costs and as products expire.

But he says the ban has boosted the sale of Quebec products by between 30 to 60 per cent, depending on the type of alcohol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.