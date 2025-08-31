Federal government announces support for Prairie businesses facing trade challenges

Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from well heads surrounded by Canola fields near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Government of Canada says support is coming to help Prairie businesses respond to challenges from the current global trade war.

Support will come through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), part of the federal government’s three-year, $450-million effort to protect Canadian businesses and workers from the impacts of tariffs.

Delivered by Canada’s regional development agencies (RDAs), the government has also announced RTRI support for Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and the territories.

“Canadian businesses are facing economic uncertainty as tariffs disrupt their export markets and global supply chains,” the press release reads.

“In this moment of global volatility, Canada is standing firm — defending its industries, protecting workers, and investing in long-term resilience."

First announced in July, the RTRI aims to help boost productivity, cut costs, build more resilient supply chains and reach new markets. It also aims to equips small and medium-sized enterprises to obtain new opportunities, adapt to current global trade realities and boost domestic trade.

Among the sectors targeted by the program is Canada’s steel industry, the release notes.

The trade war began at the beginning of the year when U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports including consumer goods, steel, aluminum and automobiles, to which Canada responded with counter-tariffs.

Since then, tariff rates between the two countries have fluctuated amid tense trade talks, with review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement scheduled for next year.

As of Sept. 1, counter-tariffs on many U.S. goods compliant with the trade deal will be removed.

Details on how to apply and eligible organizations for the RTRI by region are available on local RDA portals.