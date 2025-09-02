Trump says he’s looking for swift Supreme Court ruling on most tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump is indicating that he’ll ask the Supreme Court tomorrow to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that found many of his tariffs are illegal.

Trump says he’ll ask the court for an expedited ruling and claims that if the duties are removed, it could be devastating for the United States.

Last Friday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit found that Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs and his fentanyl-related duties exceeded his powers under the national security statute he used to impose them.

Trump used the International Economic Emergency Powers Act of 1977 to hit much of the world with duties, even though the statute does not include the word “tariff” or its synonyms.

The appeals court said that the tariffs could stay in place while the Trump administration takes the case to the Supreme Court.

Trump increased tariffs on Canada to 35 per cent at the start of August, citing fentanyl and retaliatory tariffs as justification for the increase.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press