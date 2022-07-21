(Bloomberg) -- After emerging from a debilitating pilot strike, SAS AB now faces its next battle: convincing investors that it’s worth backing the Scandinavian airline’s $3 billion rescue plan.

The carrier has just weeks to secure as much as $700 million in bridge loans to finance ongoing operations while it undergoes US Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, said Jacob Pedersen, an analyst at Sydbank A/S. Investors require proof that planned cost savings are attained in full, the company has said.

That means SAS will have to go deeper than the pilot ranks in its pursuit of savings, Pedersen said, a difficult undertaking for an airline that’s suffered years of labor strife in its three main markets, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“It’s not enough for SAS to just cut the pilots’ pay, the company must also cut costs for all other employees,” Pedersen said by phone.

The pilot protest, which ended on July 19, further hurt an already wounded airline. The strike affected 380,000 passengers, leading to 3,700 canceled flights just as summer travel was ramping up again after the pandemic had hampered ticket sales for two years. Preliminary estimates put the cost of the labor dispute at more than 1.5 billion kronor ($146 million), according to the carrier.

The government of Sweden has already announced it will not inject additional new capital into the airline, which started operations in 1946. That, plus the prospect of “a substantial dilution” for existing shareholders that include many small retail savers, indicate the extent of headwinds SAS faces to find new equity investors.

While averted for now, the dispute will make it harder to convince new investors they should back the airline, according to Ole Martin Westgaard, an analyst at DNB Bank ASA.

“We are concerned the significant cost of the strike and the weak process around it will significantly reduce investors’ appetite to participate with new equity in the upcoming restructuring,” Westgaard wrote in a note to clients.

A crippling debt burden, dwindling cash balance and about 10 billion kronor of lost market value over the past year have left the future of the tri-national airline hanging in the balance as it races to secure a financial lifeline that includes new equity. It filed for bankruptcy protection in the US on July 5, saying it expects to complete the court-supervised process within nine to 12 months.

Talks with investors will resume in the next few days, Chief Executive Officer Anko van der Werff told newspaper Dagens Nyheter on July 19. SAS is “looking for strategic investors, both Swedish and international” and ones “that understand the aviation industry,” he said.

Those potential backers are unlikely to be rival airlines, but could include investors holding stakes in other carriers, Pedersen at Sydbank said. It’s possible those providing interim debtor-in-possession financing will also end up taking equity in SAS at a later stage of the process, he said.

Though other European airlines have seen surging demand this summer after pandemic restrictions eased, the Scandinavian carrier has had a slower-than-expected recovery. It already restructured its debt in 2020, but was left with an uncompetitive cost structure -- including expensive leases and high debt-servicing costs -- that predated the Covid crisis.

One of SAS’s biggest challenges will be to negotiate lower payments to leasing companies, a difficult undertaking given the scarcity of available aircraft that gives the financiers a competitive negotiating edge, said Pedersen.

In the Chapter 11 filing, the carrier listed assets valued at $10 billion to $50 billion, and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion. The debt pile includes 6 billion kronor of hybrid notes bought by the governments of Denmark and Sweden during the last bailout in 2020, as well as commercial hybrid notes, lease liabilities, Swiss-franc bonds and various term loans.

Failure to secure the financing package would force SAS into a fire sale of assets, such as aircraft, its frequent-flyer loyalty program and valuable takeoff and landing slots at airports.

“It would be a bad starting point for SAS to emerge from this situation without those strategic assets,” Pedersen said. “SAS will be willing to go to extreme lengths to avoid this.”

