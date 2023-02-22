{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Feb 22, 2023

    Taseko Mines to increase its stake in the Gibraltar copper mine in B.C.

    The Canadian Press

    This is a major new supply of copper in the U.S. when there’s incredible demand growth: Taseko CEO

    Taseko Mines Ltd. says it has signed a deal to increase its stake in its Gibraltar copper mine in B.C. in an agreement worth at least $60 million.

    Under the terms of the deal, Taseko will acquire Sojitz Corp.'s 50 per cent stake in Cariboo Copper Corp. which holds a 25 per cent stake in the mine.

    Cariboo's other shareholders are Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd with 25 per cent and Furukawa Co. Ltd. with 25 per cent.

    The acquisition will give Taseko, which already owns a 75 per cent stake in Gibraltar, an effective 87.5 per cent interest.

    In exchange for Sojitz's stake, Taseko has agreed to make an initial minimum payment of $10 million due on closing and annual payments of $10 million over the next five years.

    The company will also make contingent payments for five years depending on the average copper price. The total contingent payments cannot exceed $57 million over the five-year period.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.