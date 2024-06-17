Taseko says tentative deal reached with striking workers at Gibraltar mine

Taseko Mines Ltd. says it has reached a tentative agreement with striking employees at its Gibraltar Mine in central British Columbia.

The deal is subject to ratification by the workers, who are represented by Unifor.

Voting is expected to take place on Monday and Tuesday.

Workers at the mine have been on strike since June 1.

Taseko says if the agreement is ratified, it expects to resume operations at the mine on Wednesday.

Gibraltar is an open pit copper-and-molybdenum mine located about 200 kilometres south of Prince George, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.