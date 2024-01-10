Tata Group Announces New Battery and Chip Plants in Gujarat as Part of Green Tech Push

India’s Tata Group said it plans to build a semiconductor fabrication plant in Gujarat this year, adding to a string of investments in the coastal state that’s home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We’re about to complete these negotiations and start in 2024,” Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman at the salt-to-software conglomerate, said at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, a biennial gathering of investors organized by the state.

Modi’s administration is striving to build capacity in a range of technologies, including semiconductors, solar panels and pharmaceuticals. The effort is winning support from the US among other nations hoping that diverse supply chains will mitigate China’s economic dominance. The government has announced financial incentives to draw capital toward R&D and manufacturing, which would also boost employment in the country.

The Tata Group also plans to set up a 20 gigawatt hour lithium-ion battery plant in the state, where Modi served as the chief minister for three consecutive terms before becoming prime minister in 2014.

The Tata group already has a significant presence in the state, with a car factory in Sanand and a 4 gigawatt coal-fired plant in Mundra. Sanand will be the EV tech hub of the group, Chandrasekaran said.

