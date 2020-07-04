(Bloomberg) -- Tata Motors has drawn up a shortlist of possible candidates to be the next chief executive officer of Jaguar Land Rover, the Financial Times reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

A decision on who will lead the U.K.’s biggest automaker is expected before the end of July. The shortlist includes one internal candidate and a group of external executives, the FT said.

The current CEO, Ralf Speth, has led the company since 2010 and will step down in September.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.