(Bloomberg) -- Tata Motors Ltd. is designing new dealerships tailored to electric vehicles in India as part of efforts to expand its lead in the rapidly-growing segment.

“We felt the need to create a different brand philosophy and personality for EVs,” said Shailesh Chandra, managing director of the company’s passenger vehicle and electric mobility business. “We will start going for exclusive EV dealerships in the coming quarters.”

Tata will initially set up a handful of retail stores for electric models under the Tata.ev brand, launched in August, Chandra said at a roundtable with journalists in New Delhi. It is also finalizing an international strategy, which may include exporting battery-powered cars, he said, without naming specific markets.

Tata is planning to invest around $2 billion in battery models by 2027. It sold 4,613 electric passenger vehicles — Tigor, Nexon and Tiago EV models — in India last month, up 65% from a year earlier, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India.

The automaker is strengthening its local supply chain for EVs by building a battery factory in the western state of Gujarat that will have an output of 20 gigawatt hours. Other companies planning to make lithium-ion cells in India include Ola Electric Mobility Pvt and Reliance Industries Ltd.

As the Indian government pushes for cleaner transportation, the likes of Tata and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. are under pressure to cut production of diesel cars. Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said Tuesday he would raise taxes on diesel vehicles if companies don’t reduce the output of polluting vehicles, though he later clarified that such a plan isn’t under “active consideration.”

Tata will keep adapting to regulations, Chandra said, adding that diesel model sales will fall further when the Bharat Stage 7 emissions rule is introduced. They made up 16% of Tata’s passenger vehicle portfolio last fiscal year.

