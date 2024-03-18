(Bloomberg) -- Tata Sons Ltd. is seeking to raise at least $1.1 billion selling shares in the Indian conglomerate’s software services unit, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

The deal involves an offer to sell 23.4 million shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. at a floor price of 4001 rupees a piece, terms showed. That’s a discount of 3.7% to Monday’s closing price for TCS shares.

