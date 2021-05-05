(Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd. swung to a quarterly profit as an economic recovery after a nationwide lockdown drove a rebound in steel consumption and prices rallied globally.

Group net profit jumped to 66.44 billion rupees ($899 million) in January to March, compared with a loss of 14.81 billion rupees a year earlier, it said Wednesday. Sales increased 39% to 499.77 billion rupees.

Key Insights

A rally in steel prices from Asia to North America has been a boon for steelmakers. South Korea’s Posco, one of the top suppliers outside China, posted its highest quarterly profit since 2011 aided by stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, and expects the recovery to continue in the second half.

The higher prices and a revival in consumption are likely to help Indian mills slash billions of dollars in debt, including Tata Steel.

Domestic demand, a focus on debt reduction and strategic growth of Indian assets may support operations and enhance Tata’s business profile despite any near-term operating pressure, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Before a new wave of infections made India the global hotspot for Covid-19 cases, the International Monetary Fund had forecast the country would be the fastest growing major economy this year, expanding at 12.5%, while the central bank was more cautious, estimating growth at 10.5%. Those projections could come under risk if localized lockdowns in some of the most industrialized states linger.



Market Reaction

Shares of Tata rose 0.6% in Mumbai before the results were announced, extending this year’s rally to 66%.

Analysts have 27 buy recommendations on the stock, 4 hold and 1 sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.