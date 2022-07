(Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd.’s quarterly profit beat estimates as a sharp drop in the cost of a key steelmaking ingredient blunted the impact of falling product prices.

Group net profit fell to 77.6 billion rupees ($973 million) in the April to June period, compared with 89 billion rupees a year earlier, it said Monday. That beat an average analysts’ estimate of about 73 billion rupees.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.