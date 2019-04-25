(Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd. posted a 76 percent fall in profit, as lower product prices countered higher volumes that saw the company become India’s top steelmaker.

Group net income dropped to 24.03 billion rupees ($34 million) in the January-March quarter, according to a statement Thursday.

Key Insights

Tata joins South Korea’s biggest mill Posco in reporting a drop in profit amid projections of a slowdown in demand growth this year and next by the World Steel Association.

Tata jumped two spots to become the biggest steel producer in India in the year ended March after it acquired distressed mill Bhushan Steel Ltd. That’s aided its ambitions of doubling production locally even as it sheds overseas assets.

The Mumbai-based company is betting on growing demand in the domestic market because of government spending on building infrastructure.

Higher imports, muted demand from the auto sector -- which comprises 20 percent of India’s steel usage -- and lower product price are key concerns for steel companies, according to Edelweiss Securities Ltd. Domestic prices of hot-rolled coil and steel rebars fell as much as 5 percent from a year earlier during the quarter.

Market Reaction

Shares of Tata fell 2.8 percent in Mumbai on Thursday, extending losses to 13 percent in the past year.

Analysts have 20 buy recommendations on the company, 1 hold and 5 sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

