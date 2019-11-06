(Bloomberg) -- India’s top steelmaker posted a 16% increase in quarterly profit as a one-time gain helped override weakening demand in India following the slowest economic growth in six years.

Tata Steel Ltd.’s group net income rose to 41.4 billion rupees ($583 million) in the three months ended September from 35.8 billion a year earlier, it said Wednesday. Sales fell 15% to 345.8 billion rupees.

Key Insights

Tata said last month that sales volumes in India dropped 4.2% during the quarter as economic activity weakened further because of low investment and a demand slowdown, as seen in plummeting vehicle sales. Global business confidence remained subdued during the quarter and prolonged uncertainty over trade conflicts impacted investment decisions and trade flows.

Sluggish demand, combined with higher iron ore costs and slowing infrastructure orders in recent quarters squeezed the steelmaker’s margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Companies globally have sounded alarm over falling demand, higher costs and slowing economic growth. Mills such as Posco, South Korea’s biggest steelmaker, posted a 32% decline in quarterly profit, while in India JSW Steel Ltd. cut its capital expenditure for the year on slack demand.

Market Reaction

Shares of Tata, which have lost more than 20% of their value this year, closed little changed at 404.45 rupees in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Analysts have 20 buy recommendations on the stock, 5 hold and 5 sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

