Tata Steel’s Profit Rises on One-Time Gain Amid Demand Slump
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s top steelmaker posted a 16% increase in quarterly profit as a one-time gain helped override weakening demand in India following the slowest economic growth in six years.
- Tata Steel Ltd.’s group net income rose to 41.4 billion rupees ($583 million) in the three months ended September from 35.8 billion a year earlier, it said Wednesday. Sales fell 15% to 345.8 billion rupees.
Key Insights
- Tata said last month that sales volumes in India dropped 4.2% during the quarter as economic activity weakened further because of low investment and a demand slowdown, as seen in plummeting vehicle sales.
- Global business confidence remained subdued during the quarter and prolonged uncertainty over trade conflicts impacted investment decisions and trade flows.
- Sluggish demand, combined with higher iron ore costs and slowing infrastructure orders in recent quarters squeezed the steelmaker’s margins, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
- Companies globally have sounded alarm over falling demand, higher costs and slowing economic growth. Mills such as Posco, South Korea’s biggest steelmaker, posted a 32% decline in quarterly profit, while in India JSW Steel Ltd. cut its capital expenditure for the year on slack demand.
Market Reaction
- Shares of Tata, which have lost more than 20% of their value this year, closed little changed at 404.45 rupees in Mumbai on Wednesday.
- Analysts have 20 buy recommendations on the stock, 5 hold and 5 sell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
