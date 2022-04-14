Tata to Offer Outside Brands on Its Super App to Take on Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- The $103 billion Tata Group’s all-in-one e-commerce application will offer products and services other than its own, as the conglomerate prepares to take on Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd. in the digital space.

“The decisions on adding new products and services to Tata Neu beyond Tata group will be customer driven, not contract driven,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of its holding company Tata Sons Pvt.

Mumbai-based Tata Digital Pvt.’s digital services platform, which went live to consumers on April 7, allows users to buy everything from apparel to airline tickets. It offers in-house brands including Croma, Westside, AirAsia India, the Taj chain of luxury hotels and BigBasket.

Described as a “super-app” and in the pipeline since at least mid-2020, it has been downloaded 2.2 million times in the past week, according to Tata Digital Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pal. While the app will add newer categories and services, he said that the company isn’t currently focused on getting external funding.

