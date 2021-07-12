(Bloomberg) -- Tate & Lyle Plc agreed to sell a controlling stake in its primary products unit, which makes plant-based products for industrial markets, for $1.3 billion to KPS Capital Partners to focus on healthier food and drinks.

Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, a new company will be set up owned 50% by both parties, with the private equity firm having board and operational control.

Tate & Lyle aims to harness growing consumer demand for food and drinks that are lower in sugar, calories and fat, and contain added fiber, according to Chief Executive Officer Nick Hampton. “With the pandemic accelerating the trend towards healthier food, now is the right time to focus our business on capturing this growth,” he said.

The company intends to return $500 million to shareholders by special dividend following the deal, and the rest of the proceeds will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and invest to accelerate growth.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. It includes the primary products business in North America and Latin America and some interests in various joint ventures. The new company, which has signed a 20-year supply agreement with Tate & Lyle, will have an enterprise value of $1.7 billion.

