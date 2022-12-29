The Ontario government should be paying closer attention to potential price gouging as costs for personal care supplies continue to surge, according to Toronto-based tattoo artist Scott Olsen.



“It’s debatable whether that’s happening, whether anybody’s looking for that,” said the owner of Matchbox Tattoo Company Inc., in an interview.



“We’re feeling like that’s a possibility of what’s happening. Some of our supplies we can get our hands on them now, it’s available, it’s not hard to find these things from certain suppliers, however the costs are still at this incredible amount, they’re still four, five times higher. We’re searching for what’s affordable at this point."

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the provincial government would crack down on companies found guilty of price gouging.

We’re coming down hard on price gougers. If you see anyone taking advantage by jacking up prices on essential items, we want to hear about it. https://t.co/9OyZprvG7I pic.twitter.com/AJqF0c1jbJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 28, 2020

The provincial government launched an online form for companies to report anyone charging inflated prices after March 17, 2020, but this hasn’t put an end to small business owners’ supply woes as the second year of the pandemic comes to an end.



Olsen said his company is still having a hard time finding reasonable prices for items like gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE), that many personal care businesses used regularly even before the pandemic.



“At some points we couldn’t purchase anything, our suppliers dried up. So right now we’re in a kind of position where we’re constantly searching for supplies that are a reasonable cost,” Olsen explained.



“It’s one of those situations where those things are available to us yet the costs are still at an all-time high.”



But on a positive note Olsen said he has no shortage of customers right now, with many Canadians looking to get tattooed after shops were shut down for a number of months at the beginning of the pandemic.



“I feel like a lot of people sat around looking through their Instagram or their social media, you know, collecting their tattoo grocery list,” Olsen said.

“[They were] putting that together, anticipating their next tattoo and coming to get their tattoo therapy once we reopened.”