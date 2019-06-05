(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street veteran Paul J. Taubman says when it comes to the biggest mergers, just trying may no longer be enough for shareholders.

Companies that have attempted bold deals and failed to complete them have still received the support of their investors in recent years, making other corporate boards more ambitious, Taubman said Wednesday at the Bloomberg Invest New York conference. That tide may turn as big deals face more obstacles from regulators and governments.

“Probability of success is declining because you have so many potential interveners, you have Department of Justice, you have FCC,” Taubman, founder and chief executive officer of investment bank PJT Partners Inc., said, referring to two U.S. government agencies that have been scrutinizing big mergers. “Investors have stood behind management teams for trying, even if they don’t succeed. It’s not clear to me that those conditions will remain forever.”

PJT is working on T-Mobile US Inc.’s deal to combine with Sprint Corp. The wireless carriers have spent more than a year trying to appease the Justice Department, which has been concerned that the combination would hinder competition.

Taubman, 58, founded his firm in 2013 after a three-decade career at Morgan Stanley. PJT Partners went public in 2015 as it merged with the advisory business of Blackstone Group LP. PJT has gained more than 30% since it began trading, generating riches for its founder.

PJT and rivals including Lazard Ltd. and Evercore Inc. are pushing to expand beyond mergers and acquisitions advice to brace for a slowdown in corporate dealmaking. PJT acquired CamberView Partners last year, extending its reach in activism defense. Taubman said last year that he is in recruiting mode 365 days a year, and has announced the hiring of a roster of bankers in recent months.

