(Bloomberg) -- Hanno Berger, the tax lawyer dubbed “the brain behind Cum-Ex,” was extradited from Switzerland to Germany, where he’s been pursued by authorities for his role in the controversial tax-driven trading strategy.

Berger, who evaded arrest for more than nine years before being apprehended in July, was handed over by Swiss authorities on Thursday, Frankfurt prosecutors said in an emailed statement. He will now be moved to a court in Wiesbaden.

Switzerland’s top court refused earlier this week to consider his appeal, exhausting the last of his Swiss legal remedies to fight his extradition.

Kai Schaffelhuber, Berger’s defense lawyer, didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

