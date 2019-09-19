(Bloomberg) -- A former investment banker on trial said everyone in the financial industry must have known that the controversial tax deals that German cost taxpayers billions in lost revenue weren’t based on real dividend payments.

Addressing a court in Bonn, Martin Shields, 41, said the profit expectation, pricing and volumes of shares traded in so-called Cum-Ex deals showed that they were very different from regular arbitrage deals based on real shares and dividend payments. Such profits could not have been made without a refund claimed in Germany for a tax payments that in reality never happened, he said.

“It must have been clear even to the inexperienced trader that the transactions weren’t based on real dividends,” Shields said.

Shields’ line of argument continues a theme he laid out on his first day of testimony: that Cum-Ex was a trading activity enacted on an industrial scale and required participation from multiple players. By saying that the practice was clearly separate from other transactions, Shields is contradicting the version of some other actors in the industry, who have claimed that Cum-Ex wasn’t easily distinguishable from normal dividend arbitrage.

Shields is a key defendant in the first Cum-Ex trial in Germany, which seeks to understand how participants in the financial-services industry were able for years to get multiple tax refunds on dividend payouts, a practice the government has since sought to abolish. The court will have to decide whether the practice was legal and whether people participating can be convicted of crimes. That’s still being debated because the government at the time was aware that double refunds could occur and stepped in only at a very late stage.

Because the complex practice required the interplay of many characters, the trial has become a close examination of the financial industry at large. Standing trial on charges that he helped orchestrate transactions that led a tax loss of more than 400 million euros ($442 million), Shields has been cooperating with Cologne prosecutors. While there’s no formal deal that grants him leniency, he’s betting to avoid a lengthy prison term by helping uncover crucial elements of the transaction, as well as people and financial-industry players that were involved.

The trial is scheduled to last into next year.

