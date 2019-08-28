(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Boerse AG, the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange, said that searches at the company’s offices are continuing for a second day in a tax probe related to controversial Cum-Ex trades.

Cologne prosecutors started the searches at Deutsche Boerse’s Clearstream unit on Tuesday. The company has said that the probe targets staff and customers. The raids took place at the company’s offices in Eschborn, Germany, and Luxembourg, according to people familiar with the investigation.

