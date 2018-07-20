Tax Jump Is Making It More Expensive to Be Rich in Ghana

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced plans to increase the tax rate for people earning more than 120,000 cedis ($25,052) per year as the government seeks to boost revenue. This will hit the rich in the West African country where the average annual per capita income was 5,347 cedis in 2014.

To contact the reporter on this story: Moses Mozart Dzawu in Accra at mdzawu@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andre Janse van Vuuren at ajansevanvuu@bloomberg.net, Rene Vollgraaff

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.