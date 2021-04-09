Apr 9, 2021
Tax ‘Revolution,’ IMF Takeaways, Canada Housing Boom: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The guardians of the global economy this week implored governments to act to avoid a two-speed rebound where vaccinated, rich nations recover more strongly from the pandemic than poorer countries languishing under the burden of disease and debt
- A surprise U.S. drive to overhaul international corporate taxation promises a new era for governments to capture a bigger tax take from some of the most successful global businesses -- if only the rest of the world can agree
- The Senate’s approach to counter China is taking shape with a bill introduced Thursday directing the U.S. government to adopt a policy of “strategic competition” with China to “protect and promote our vital interests and values”
- The U.S. added seven Chinese supercomputing firms to a list of entities banned from receiving exports from American companies, citing activities contrary to the national-security or foreign-policy interests of the U.S.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she’s “bullish” on the rebound of the U.S. economy, but there is still a long way before the recovery is complete and will wait for the data to show it
- AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka called on Joe Biden to use a current vacancy on the Fed’s Board of Governors to bring greater diversity to the central bank
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely just getting started in his bid to rein in Canada’s pandemic housing boom
- Costa Rica’s president says he’ll bring an end to years of excess government borrowing
- European Central Bank policy makers stepped up pressure on governments to get on with their joint fiscal stimulus
- After carrying the weight of the global economy since World War II with little fanfare, the lowly shipping pallet is finally commanding some respect
