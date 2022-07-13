(Bloomberg) -- Property taxes can used to mitigate downside risks to house prices and channel benefits to governments, three economists at Ireland’s central bank said.

“Recurrent property taxes may have multi-faceted advantages for policymakers,” economists led by Martin O’Brien wrote in a paper released by the bank Wednesday. As well as reducing the severity proce declines and volatility in the market, the “acyclically” of levies can offer “a source of revenue that is less significantly affected by the economic cycle.”

The analysis feeds into mounting concern that an economic slowdown or recession could puncture a surge in property prices around the world. From the US to the UK and eurozone, central banks have been lifting interest rates, boosting the cost of mortgages.

Inflation-adjusted house prices in Ireland rose 6.6% in May from a year earlier, marking the fourth consecutive month the pace of growth has slowed.

“Benefits of housing market stability for the economy and wider financial stability are well appreciated given the experience of Ireland and many other countries, where real estate crises have in the past played a central role in damaging financial crises,” the economists wrote.

“Fiscal authorities could benefit from appropriately calibrated recurrent property taxes while also contributing to wider economic and financial stability.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.