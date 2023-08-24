You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 24
'Cultural addiction' to high home values must be broken: Professor
'Cultural addiction' to high home values must be broken: Professor
As the federal government considers a cap on foreign student visas to ease Canada’s housing crunch, at least one expert believes there are more cultural factors that need addressing before any headway can be made.
23h ago
Invesco launches three ETFs in Canada
An executive with Invesco Canada says Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide benefits that outweigh potentially higher costs.
20h ago
Metro seeks injunction against striking workers preventing deliveries to stores
Metro Inc. is seeking an injunction against striking employees who are picketing its warehouses and preventing deliveries to stores in Ontario, the grocer said Friday.
Aug 25
Federal government posts $3.62-billion surplus for April to June
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.62 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $10.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Aug 15
How to access BNN Bloomberg's business coverage as Meta blocks news in Canada
You can continue to access our trusted content by visiting our digital platform directly, as well as downloading the BNN Bloomberg app, signing up for alerts on top business and financial markets stories, and more.
Aug 24
New Toronto mayor lays out first steps in affordable housing plan
New Toronto mayor lays out first steps in affordable housing plan
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented on Thursday what she called a "first step" in her bid to build 25,000 affordable rental homes, in addition to those already planned for the city.
22h ago
The Week Ahead: GDP data due; Earnings from CIBC
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Aug 25
Powell at Jackson Hole: Economy's solid growth could call for more rate hikes
The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook.
Aug 24
Canada poised for success in the space race, stakeholders say
Canada poised for success in the space race, stakeholders say
Space exploration and research has become a booming industry and some players believe Canada is poised to become a serious player.
Aug 25
Veritas is considering takeover offer for BlackBerry
Private equity firm Veritas Capital is considering a potential offer for BlackBerry Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter, after the once iconic Canadian technology company announced a strategic review earlier in the year.
Aug 25
Dale Jackson: Options could be the right option for your portfolio
Options and other derivatives can be the right option for older Canadians to generate safe income.
Aug 24
RBC plans to cut jobs as CEO McKay vows to rein in expenses
Royal Bank of Canada said it plans to cut as much as two per cent of its full-time staff in the coming quarter after a surge in expenses weighed on third-quarter results.
Aug 25
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey by PC Financial found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
Aug 25
Tycoon Jindal's JSW Steel seeks significant stake in Teck's coal unit
JSW Steel is looking to snap up a major stake in Teck Resources Ltd.'s metallurgical coal unit as it seeks to secure supplies for its expansion plans, according to Chairman Sajjan Jindal.
Aug 24
TD Bank says it's cooperating with a U.S. justice department probe
Toronto-Dominion Bank says it’s been receiving inquiries from regulators and law enforcement about its compliance with anti-money-laundering rules, including requests related to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.
Aug 24
Expert not optimistic about agreement between Meta, Canada on news payments
As Meta Platforms Inc. has started blocking news in Canada, one expert said an agreement between the federal government and the social media giant seems unlikely – but an agreement with Google is possible.