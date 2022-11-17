(Bloomberg) -- Taylor Swift is canceling her “Eras Tour” ticket sale to the general public, Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. said in a statement.

The general public sale was expected to take place online on Friday starting at 10am New York time on Ticketmaster’s website, but “due to extraordinarily high demands” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” the sale was canceled, according to the statement.

Earlier in the week fans had difficulty purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster’s site and faced long wait times.

Ticketmaster said the “unprecedented traffic” on the site was caused by bot attacks and unverified fans.

The Tennessee Attorney general also said he plans to investigate the complaints from customers.

It was not immediately clear whether fans will be able to buy tickets going forward.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Friday’s sales to the general public would be canceled.

